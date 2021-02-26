Khalistani Group Planned To Raise Its Flag On Red Fort A Year Ago, Reveals Chargesheet

A chargesheet of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police filed against two alleged Khalistani terrorists Bhupinder Singh Dilawar and Kulwant Singh indicates that they had been planning to hoist their flag on the Red Fort for a long time. The Special Cell has claimed in the chargesheet that they recovered incriminating documents from their possession which indicated that they were trying to create unrest across the nation. Before the Red Fort, they had hoisted the Khalistani flag on the Tehshil building in Punjab's Rajkot.

They recorded the video after hoisting Khalistani Flag and sent it to their alleged bosses based in Canada, Belgium, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. One Referendum 2020 event was organised globally by them to promote such things, said the chargesheet.

Here is an excerpt from the chargesheet:

Code words

The alleged Khalistani terrorists were using code words to communicate and avoid their arrest. They had given a code word for firearm, and it was "medicine".

"They were communicating to each other saying we have to collect medicine, later we came to know that it was a code word for firearms. We have mentioned this in the chargesheet," a highly placed source said.

The police analyzed one lakh pages to unearth their agenda. They were arrested by the Special Cell in September last year when they had come to collect firearms from their aide. As per information, the aide was working for their Belgium based boss. This aide is still on the run.

No sanction by the Delhi government yet

Delhi Government hasn't given sanction as of now against them. The police has applied before the authority concerned though. After getting the sanction, both will be prosecuted. The special cell official has said that they will also file a supplementary chargesheet against the accused.

