Kochi Interfaith Marriage Declared Invalid By The Church; 'Love Jihad' Angle Triggers Row

A three-member inquiry commission by the church body declared a wedding between a Muslim man and a catholic woman invalid in Kochi Syro Malabar church after massive row. Action has been recommended by the commission against the two priests who led the marriage.

A wedding between a Muslim man from Kochi and a Catholic woman from Irinjalakuda was held at Kadavanthara's St Joseph’s Church on November 9, 2020. The wedding embarked a controversy as it was attended by a former Bishop of Satna, Madhya Pradesh.

The whole controversy started after a photograph of the couple posing with the Bishop was published in a newspaper. This began criticism from the laity who alleged that the church was promoting 'interfaith marriages', on the other hand speaking out against 'Love Jihad'. After this, Mar George Alencherry, the Syro Malabar Church Archbishop, ordered a probe by the major archepiscopal bench.

Canon law of the Catholic Church

According to the Canon law of the Catholic Church, a marriage between people of two faiths requires the permission of the bishop. The bench claimed that the bride's party had failed to follow the Canon Law while carrying out an interfaith marriage. The commission also found out that the Ernakulam-Angamali and Irinjalakuda parish bishops were unaware about the interfaith marriage.

The inquiry report also stated that there were serious lapses on the part of the vicar of Fr Benny Maramparambil, vicar of St Joseph Church, Kadavanthara and Fr James Anthiyunthan, the priest of the Kuzhikkattussery church.

“To validate the marriage now, the bride’s family members should submit an application. The bride should join the Kadavanthara Church as a member and file an application before the parish priest, which will be approved by the Ernakulam-Angamali archdiocese bishop. Otherwise, the bride should submit an application in her native parish and the Irinjalakuda bishop will validate the marriage. Presently the marriage is deemed invalid", a senior priest from the Syro Malabar Church said.

