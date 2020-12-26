Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP Of "ignoring" Muslim Candidates During Poll Ticket Distribution

In a massive statement on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of "using" a Muslim leader to topple his government. Gehlot has said that the saffron party ignores the Muslim community when it comes to fielding election candidates, but is now attempting horse-trading. He made the charge while accusing BJP Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam of being involved in alleged horse-trading during the revolt in July by a group of Congress MLAs led by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot said "not one ticket" was given to Muslim candidates during the last assembly elections in the Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and yet, he added, "A Muslim was being used to bring down the government." But he did not elaborate on the MP's alleged role during the attempt to "destabilise" his government earlier this year. The chief minister also alleged that union ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were among those involved in the "conspiracy" to destabilise the state's Congress government.

Gehlot had called the press conference Friday to highlight the achievements of his government in the last two years. AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and state ministers were also present. Reacting to the claim that his government has not fulfilled the election promise of waiving farm loans, Gehlot said that the opposition is misleading people.

Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's successful rebellion against the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in March, his peer Sachin Pilot too staged a rebellion in July, flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs. Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to him in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The Gehlot goverment was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with the Speaker immediately issuing disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly and relieving Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM.

The political saga reached the Rajasthan High Court as Pilot and his MLAs challenged their disqualification - with the HC ordering maintaining the 'status quo'. The Congress Speaker moved the SC challenging this order, but was rendered infructuous as Pilot and his MLAs returned from the hotels in Gurugram and Delhi, where they were holed up since their rebellion. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass—Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel—held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs, Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. The Gehlot government then won the confidence motion in the Assembly.

