SHOCKING: 'Shoot Traitors' Slogans Raised At Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro, 6 Detained By Cops

In the aftermath of the Delhi violence which claimed 43 lives, a video has emerged on social media on Saturday, where a group of men are seen raising 'shoot traitors' slogans in Delhi's biggest metro station - Rajiv Chowk. The incident which has been confirmed by the Delhi Metro occurred on Saturday morning. Previously, BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra had raised these slogans while campaigning for Delhi elections.

Men shouting "desh ke gaddaaron ko, goli maaron saaron ki" in broad daylight, in the middle of Delhi, at Rajiv Chowk metro station, earlier this morning. This is how Hindu terror is normalised. Please amplify. Everyone should know the dangerous direction this country is taking. pic.twitter.com/80cKO95MF8 — Mini Saxena (@MiniSaxena6) February 29, 2020

DMRC confirms detention of group by police

Confirming the incident, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a statement that the incident occured at Chowk Metro station at 10:52 AM. Acting on the group, DMRC stated that its staff handed over the group to Delhi Metro Rail Police for further action. DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal said, "We have detained six men and they are being questioned".

"In reference to a video clip going viral on social media, showing sloganeering by some passengers at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, it is to state that this incident happened today around 10:52 am at the station and DMRC/CISF staff immediately handed them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further necessary action. Under Delhi Metro O&M Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises," read DMRC statement.

On January 27, a video surfaced in which MoS Finance Minister Anurag Thakur was seen shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency. Earlier on December 20, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had led a pro-CAA rally in Delhi where he had raised the same slogan. While BJP has distanced itself from the slogans, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea demanding an FIR against these hate speeches on April 13.

