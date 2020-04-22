High Court Seeks Govt's Reply On Why Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Wedding Was Allowed In Lockdown

The Karnataka High Court on Monday sought the response of the state government for allowing the wedding of former CM HD Kumaraswamy's son, days after he received a clean chit from present CM BS Yeddyurappa. The state government has been asked to explain to the court as to why permission was granted for the JD(S) neta son's wedding amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding came under the scanner after guests from Bengaluru attended the wedding in Ramnagara without following the advisory issued by the government.

HDK draws flak for son's wedding

The JD(S) leader recently drew flak for hosting his son's wedding in his farmhouse in Ramnagara amid the lockdown with disregard for the advisory issued by the government. Over a hundred guests from the red zone Bengaluru were believed to have attended the wedding and were spotted without masks and violating social distancing norms. However, HD Kumaraswamy received a clean chit from CM BS Yediyurappa, who said that the ex-CM had followed all the norms while hosting his son's wedding.

Kumaraswamy's son - Nikhil wedded grandniece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa - Revathi, on Friday at Ramanagara, a 'green zone' which has not reported a single COVID-19 case as of date. Sources state that over 60 cars were allowed at the venue, 20 videographers apart from the wedding, catering and event management crew serving over 200 guests - including Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda. Visuals also show that neither social distancing was maintained during the 'grand ceremony', nor were any of the guests - including the bride and groom - were wearing masks at the event.

While former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy claimed that his son's wedding 'followed government's precautionary measures', the visuals which emerged from the event showed mass violations of the lockdown. Republic TV on Friday, has accessed the permission letter issued by the government which clearly outlined the precautions to be taken in any marriage ceremonies. The guidelines state social distancing, masks to be worn by guests, thermal screening of guests, no air-conditioning etc.

