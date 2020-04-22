IMA Calls Off Symbolic 'Black Day' Protest After Meeting & Reassurance From Amit Shah

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called off the symbolic 'Black Day' protest that was planned for Thursday, in view of being re-assured by Home Minister Amit Shah over its concerns at a video conference held just a few hours earlier, in which Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was also present.

Home Minister Amit Shah along with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with doctors and representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conferencing. After the meeting, Shah took to Twitter and sent out a strong message for the safety of doctors. The Home Minister also urged the Indian citizens to cooperate with doctors in this fight against COVID-19.

'Appealed to reconsider their proposed protest'

Amit Shah praising the doctors said that the way our doctors are performing their duties in these testing times is "exceptional."

"Safety and dignity of our doctors at their workplace are non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure a conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest," the Home Minister said.

The IMA on Monday had announced that it would observe April 23 as Black Day if the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals. "If the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on April 23," read a notice issued by the association.

"Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9 pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil," it further read. The notice stated that further decisions would be taken if the government fails to take suitable steps. This comes after several incidents of attacks and stigmatisation of medical staff and doctors being reported from across the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis.

With 1383 new cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total number of cases include 15,474 active cases and 640 deaths. As many as 3,869 people have been cured/discharged so far while one has migrated.

