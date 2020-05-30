Karnataka Police Registers Case Against Three For Threatening Welfare Department Officer

Karnataka District Backward Classes Welfare Department officer Ramesh G Sanga has allegedly received death threats from three people including two ex-corporates after he blamed BJP MLA Dattatreya Revoor for his transfer. The three accused have been booked by the police.

The ex-corporators have been identified as Prabhu Hadimani and Vishal Dargi who along with their companion Chandrakantha Santapura were booked for giving life threat to the officer, the police informed.

The Karnataka police further informed that Sanga lodged a complaint after receiving a life-threatening call over his media statement related to his transfer.

Sanga had made a number of allegations against the BJP MLA in a televised interview. He alleged that Revoor had made several attempts to get him transferred. He also disclosed that when he urged the MLA to provide funds for distributing ration kits to COVID-19-affected people in the city, he ignored his request.

(With agency inputs)