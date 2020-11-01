KTR Writes To EC Ahead Of Dubbaka Polls, Alleges 'BJP Planning To Incite Violence'

In a shocking allegation, TRS working president and Telangana minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to stoke violence in Hyderabad ahead of the Dubbaka by-polls.

"We received reliable information from valid sources that the BJP is planning to incite violence and create law and order issues in the Telangana State in view of the upcoming Dubbaka Assembly Constituency By-Election," read KTR's letter to the Chief Election Commissioner.

"I request you to kindly take necessary action to prevent any untoward or unwarranted incidents in the state of Telangana," the letter added. The party has also apprised the state DGP over possible disruptions of law and order in the state.

Read: Telangana's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 2.40 Lakh With 1,416 Fresh Cases

Read: NEET 2020: Telangana Opens Online Applications For Admission In UG Medical, Dental Courses

By-poll in Dubbaka

Dubbaka is located in Medak district of Telangana and is one of the 10 constituencies in the district. It has been witnessing vigorous campaigning by parties that seek to claim the reigns of the constituency following the sudden death of TRS leader Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy who lost his life to a cardiac arrest.

The TRS has been confident of a comfortable victory in the constituency. Following the death of their leader, the party has fielded his widow Sujatha, hoping that a strong sympathy wave could ride them to victory. The Congress has fielded Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, the son of late former minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy while the BJP has nominated Raghunandan Rao.

Earlier Chief Minister KCR had vowed to 'quit' his post as the Chief Minister of Telangana if BJP won the constituency. "If the BJP leaders prove their claim, I will quit as CM immediately," said KCR. Dubbaka goes to polls on November 3.

Read: MoS Kishan Reddy Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel; Slams Telangana Govt For Not Celebrating

Read: Telangana Govt Extends Ban On Maoists For Another Year