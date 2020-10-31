MoS Kishan Reddy Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel; Slams Telangana Govt For Not Celebrating

On Saturday, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy slammed Telangana government for "not officially celebrating" the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India. He further stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is very special to Hyderabad and its people because he liberated the erstwhile state from Nizam rule.

Highlighting that the state government hasn't even celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day, Reddy hailed Sardar Vallabhai Patel for liberating d the erstwhile state from Nizam rule after one year of Indian Independence.

"India and its people will never forget how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel fought for the nation and its unity. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is very special to Telangana, especially to Hyderabad and its people because he liberated the erstwhile state from Nizam rule after one year of Indian Independence. He waged a war against the Nizam with complete force to liberate the then Hyderabad state," Reddy said.

Furthermore, he stated that October 31 is being celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti. As a part of the celebrations, various programs are being conducted at various parts of the country by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Alleging that the Telangana state government is scared of AIMIM, he said,

"The TRS government has been playing like a puppet at the hands of the AIMIM."

READ: PM Modi visits Statue of Unity; pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

PM Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. The day is also observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country. The Prime Minister attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on this occasion and administered the oath pledging to ensure the unity of the nation.

#WATCH PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2Fi5KRPr3a — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

READ: WATCH: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on National Unity Day

The man who united India

Sardar Patel, who was born on October 31, 1875, had a fundamental role in merging all the princely states in India. Patel was called the 'Iron Man of India' because he managed to unite all 562 princely states of the pre-independent British India to build the Republic of India as we know today. He served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of India as well as the Home Minister during the political integration of India and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ: HM Amit Shah, Prez Kovind pay tributes to Sardar Patel; hail his 'leadership, devotion'

READ: J&K LG pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary