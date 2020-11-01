NEET 2020: Telangana Opens Online Applications For Admission In UG Medical, Dental Courses

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences in Telangana on October 31 called for online applications from candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2020 for admission into the UnderGraduate Medical and Dental Courses for the academic year 2020-21. As per the notification, the eligible candidates can apply for the admission process online at knruhs.telangana.gov.in November 8’ 2020, until 5 pm. The candidates coming from OC and BC category are required to pay Rs 3500 registration and verification fees. For SC/ST the fees is Rs 2900.

Application notification released

As per the notification, the qualifying criteria for the General category including EWS is 50th percentile and 147 cut off score. Criteria for SC/ST/BC & PWD candidates of SC/ST/BC Category is 40th percentile with 113 score and the criteria for Persons with Disability(OC) is 45th percentile with 129 score. The notification read, “Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG–2020 Rank and other eligibility criteria notified here under after verification of scanned original certificates. In view of COVID-19 pandemic verification of uploaded certificates is being done to determine provisional final merit list. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by admission committee”.

The notification also mentioned the list of documents required for the application process. The list included a total of 19 important things, including Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo), Study Certificates - Intermediate or equivalent for 2 Years (If More than one certificate scan all into a single PDF file), Latest Caste Certificate (If applicable) with father name, EWS Certificate for the year 2019-20 claiming reservation under EWS Categories issued by competent authority (Tahasildar) of State of Telangana (If applicable). Further in the notifications, few contact numbers were mentioned. It said, “For any technical difficulties contact Nos. 8466924522, 9704093953, 9502001583, 8501855868 & 8186945878 For clarifications on Regulations contact 9490585796 and 8500646769 (10.00 AM to 6.00 PM only)”.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)