SHOCKER: Bihar RJD Chief Uses 'rape' Analogy To Allege BJP's Manipulation Of Mandate

In a shocking remark on Monday, Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh alleging that BJP has cheated the people's mandate in the state and compared it to "rape". Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had demanded recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where they were counted at the end. He accused the Election Commission of manipulating the poll results in favour of BJP.

Commenting on RJD's decision to boycott Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony, Singh contended that the JD(U) president cannot be called as the CM. Moreover, he accused Kumar of "sitting in BJP's lap". Claiming that the people's mandate is against NDA, the opposition party has maintained that the people had voted in favour of Mahagatbandhan. However, it is pertinent to note that a section of the Mahagatbandhan has held Congress responsible for its failure to cross the majority mark.

Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh remarked, "Earlier, he would become CM by betrayal. This time, he cannot be called the CM. Playing in the lap of BJP, Nitish Kumar is born out of rape and robbery of the people’s mandate by BJP."

Read: Karti Echoes Father Chidambaram's Call To Introspect On Congress' Bihar Loss; Backs Sibal

#WATCH Earlier he used to become CM by betrayal, this time he cannot be called CM...Nitish Kumar is born out of the rape and robbery of people's mandate by BJP: RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh on boycotting CM swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/JiED8PB4uO — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

2020 Bihar Assembly election

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. On November 15, the NDA unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader, paving way for his 7th term as CM. As per sources, Katihar MLA Tarikishore Prasad and Betiah MLA Renu Devi who have been elected as the Leader and Deputy Leader of the BJP Legislative Party will take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Meanwhile, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani has confirmed that he shall be a part of Nitish Kumar's Cabinet.

Read: After Bihar Victory, BJP Sends Bhupender Yadav To Script Hyderabad Municipal Polls Success