MHA Decides To Beef Up Presence At LAC; To Deploy 40 Companies Of ITBP Along China Border

Amid the India-China border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to beef up the presence of the security forces to counter the Chinese aggression. Republic TV sources on Wednesday said that Indo-Tibetan Border Police is now deploying 40 more companies at the LAC along with its mechanised column which entails SUVs, all-terrain vehicles and snow scooters.

Security to be beefed up in Ladakh & Arunachal Pradesh

Sources added that 4000 troops are being relocated from internal deployments to forward postings with immediate effect. This will be done mainly in 2 sectors of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The Home Ministry has taken this decision acting upon a report which mentions that across 3,488 km border they have 180 border posts and 50 staging and holding forward camps. All of them ranging from the Karakoram to Jachep la will be covered extensively by this in the next 96 hours.

Republic TV sources on Monday said that in the backdrop of increased activity by the Chinese Choppers, the Indian Armed Forces have deployed Surface to Air Missiles (SAM) defence system in Ladakh area. The air defence system was deployed to take care of the area and to prevent violations by the Chinese Army, sources added.

QRSAM deployed at the Eastern Ladakh Sector

Sources said that the Chinese activity was increased in the Eastern Ladakh area before the Galwan Valley incident and their choppers were spotted as they tried to enter the Indian territory. To counter any such activity by the PLA army, the Armed Forces have deployed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile System (QRSAM) at the Eastern Ladakh Sector.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday gave the three defence forces financial powers up to Rs 500 crore per project for the acquisition of critical ammunition required in case an all-out or limited conflict breaks out, according to ANI. This move has been taken in amid the Galwan valley face-off where 20 soldiers were martyred. Similar financial powers were given to the armed forces after the Uri attack and the Balakot aerial strikes against Pakistan.

In the Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo on Monday, both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, as per sources.

