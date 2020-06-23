'India Is That Of 2020 & Not 1962': U'khand CM Warns China; Exudes Confidence In Soldiers

Amid India-China border row, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday warned China, stating the country has evolved from 1962. With the increased belligerence, activities on the border by the Chinese troops have been more frequent, and notably the scale and scope of the current standoff is far bigger than anything since 1962.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat exuded confidence in our soldiers, adding that India will not let China take even an inch of their land.

"China will have to understand that today's India is that of 2020 and not 1962. Our soldiers are strong. India will not let China take even an inch of our land," said Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Earlier. the Corps Commander-level talks between India and China on June 22, 2020, were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was a mutual consensus to disengage, and modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides.

READ: Mutual consensus to disengage discussed at India-China corps commander talks; COAS in Leh

READ: 'Larger Chinese Design': Punjab CM differs from Congress on Galwan Valley Standoff

China Asked To Disengage From Re-occupied Areas

The marathon 11-hour long Corps Commander level talks that took place on June 22 in Moldo was “successful”. Republic TV has learnt from multiple sources that both sides have agreed to ”stagewise” disengagement from all friction areas. The friction areas would include all patrol points, finger areas, Galwan, Hot Springs, Gogra.

Republic TV has learnt from reliable sources that the Chinese PLA troops had reoccupied the areas that they had previously disengaged from after the June 6 meeting. The first step of the disengagement plan would be to ensure that they vacate from these places that they reoccupied.

Local commander level talks will take place so that the disengagement plan can be implemented. The disengagement plan would also include the number of personnel deployed in each area. Following a military exercise in the forward areas, the Chinese did not send back the troops that had come from the mainland.

READ: Army chief visits Leh Military Hospital, interacts with injured Galwan bravehearts

READ: China purposefully ordered LAC clash with India: US intel nails Beijing's Galwan lies