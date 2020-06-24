Yes, There Were Incursions But...: Chidambaram Issues Counter-dare To BJP's Nadda On China

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that BJP chief JP Nadda should refrain from asking former PM Manmohan Singh about intrusions and said that he should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about '2264 Chinese intrusions since 2015.'

'I bet he will not dare to ask that question'

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram who was Home Minister for a time in the UPA highlighted how BJP president Nadda asked ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to explain the 600 Chinese incursions into India between 2010 and 2013.

"Yes, there were incursions but no Indian territory was occupied by China and no lives of Indian soldiers were lost in violent clashes. Will J P Nadda please ask the present PM to explain the 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015? I bet he will not dare to ask that question," the former Finance Minister said.

BJP President @JPNadda asked ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh to explain the 600 Chinese incursions into India between 2010 and 2013.



Yes, there were incursions but no Indian territory was occupied by China and no lives of Indian soldiers were lost in violent clashes. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 23, 2020

Chidambaram's attack came following Nadda's remarks on Monday criticising Manmohan Singh after the former PM took aim at his successor over his handling of the ongoing stand-off with China. Nadda had said Singh and his party should stop "insulting our forces" repeatedly and questioning their valour.

Dear Dr. Singh and Congress Party,



Please stop insulting our forces repeatedly, questioning their valour. You did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes.



Please understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times.



It’s never too late to improve. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 22, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that China has "brazenly" occupied the country's territory and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "destroyed" India's position and "betrayed" the Army by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

Violent clash at LAC

20 Indian Army personnel including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US Intelligence agencies and sources, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash.

On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

During the all-party meeting on June 19, PM Modi stressed that neither anyone had intruded into Indian land nor taken over any post of the country. After this statement came in for criticism from opposition leaders, the PMO clarified that his observations pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. The PMO made it clear that the Union government would not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

In the Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo on Monday, both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Indian Army said on Tuesday.

