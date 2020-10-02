J&K:Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Shubham Sharma Reaches His Residence Amid Patriotic Slogans

After Rifleman Shubham Sharma lost his life in an incident of ceasefire violation in Naugam, Kupwara on Thursday, his family and relatives mourned his demise in RS Pura, Jammu. On Friday his mortal remains were brought to his residence by the army personnel for the last rites. Locals gathered outside the soldier's residence were seen chanting patriotic slogans.

Three soldiers were killed and five others injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control in J&K, an Army spokesman said on Thursday. While two soldiers were killed in the Naugam Sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir on Thursday morning, the third was martyred in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district in Jammu region the previous night.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Naugam Sector on Thursday by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers-Havildar Kuldeep Singh of 15 SIKHLI and Rifleman Shubham Sharma of 8 JAKRIF-were killed and four others injured. The soldiers are being evacuated, a defence spokesperson said in Jammu. He also said a befitting response was given to Pakistan for its aggression.

READ | Kupwara: 2 Indian Army soldiers martyred, four others injured in Pak ceasefire violation

READ | 2 soldiers among 3 killed in separate accidents in J-K

#WATCH | Locals chant patriotic slogans as the body of rifleman Shubham Sharma reaches his residence in RS Pura, Jammu.



Sharma lost his life in an incident of ceasefire violation in Naugam Sector, Kupwara yesterday. https://t.co/RyZXABvQMc pic.twitter.com/DeJmMB61mo — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Jammu & Kashmir: Family & relatives of rifleman Shubham Sharma mourn his demise in RS Pura, Jammu. He lost his life in an incident of ceasefire violation in Naugam, Kupwara yesterday. His brother says, "I am proud of my brother. I also want to join the Army." pic.twitter.com/rX79UbVd8v — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

READ | Lebanese army: Shooting in north Lebanon kills 2 soldiers

Meanwhile, the Indian Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating the ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the terrorists to infiltrate. In relentless anti-terror operations, security forces have killed 180 terrorists in 75 operations across Jammu and Kashmir this year, the police force had said.

READ | S. Korea returns Korean War remains of 117 Chinese soldiers

(With inputs from ANI)