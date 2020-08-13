Kerala Gold Smuggling: Swapna's Bail Plea Rejected; Customs Dept Gives Strong Evidence

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. This comes after the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) had reserved its order on her bail plea after hearing arguments from all parties last week. Swapna Suresh moved to the court claiming her innocence and alleged that the gold smuggling case is the outcome of political rivalry between the state and the Central government.

Presenting strong evidence against Swapna, the Customs Department added that the wife of another accused in the matter has given a statement against her in the matter.

"Swapna tried to send back the baggage because she was sure there was gold in it. And she left Kerala to Bengaluru by using her higher connections. She was sure to pass through the checkpost without problems, despite the rigorous checking in this COVID-19 period," it added.

Customs To Quiz State Protocol Officer On Diplomatic Baggage

Meanwhile, The Customs Department has issued summons to the State Protocol Officer in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case to question whether any duty exemption certificate was given to the embassy baggage that arrived in Thiruvananthapuram Airport for the UAE Consulate. State Protocol Officer B Sunil Kumar confirmed that summons have been received, adding that the department will provide all details sought by the Customs Department.

"We have received a notice from Customs. As part of their investigation into gold smuggling case, they wanted to know certain details including whether any duty exemption certificate was given to UAE consulate for the consignment that reached here. They have asked for details which we will be providing," Kumar said.

The Kerala gold smuggling racket

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

