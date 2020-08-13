Idukki Landslide: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Promises Rehabilitation Of Affected Families

After visiting the site of the landslide in Idukki on Thursday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government would ensure the rehabilitation of the affected families. Vijayan added that his government shall take care of the education expenses of the children among the survivors. He assured that new houses will be provided to the families in a different locality.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accompanied Vijayan during the visit. On this occasion, they interacted with the affected members of the local community and evaluated the relief work. The death toll in the Idukki landslide stands at 54 while the operation to rescue the remaining 16 persons is underway.

"In many families affected, only a few has survived. Survivor families have children. The government will bear the further education expenses of the children. It is difficult to build new houses in the same locality. They will be provided new houses in the other area," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Visited Pettimudi in Idukki. It was one of the worst affected areas in the #KeralaRains of 2020, where many lives were lost in a landslide. Hon'ble @KeralaGovernor was part of the visiting team. We met with the affected members of the local community. pic.twitter.com/UdogRI8TCA — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 13, 2020

The Idukki landslide

In an unfortunate incident, extreme rainfall led to a landslide at the Nyamakad estate of the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company on August 7. As per reports, at least 30 settlements home to nearly 70 people were buried under the debris. The police, a 50-member special fire force along with a National Disaster Response Force unit stationed in Idukki district jointly mounted rescue and relief operations amid inclement weather.

It is perceived that the area's remoteness, broken communication lines, heavy fog, and uninterrupted rainfall are impacting the rescue and relief operations. Moreover, the Idukki district is particularly vulnerable to landslides. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives and asserted that the state government would bear the treatment cost of those injured in the landslide. Reacting to this tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain at the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals.

He declared that Rs.2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. On the other hand, the injured persons would receive Rs.50,000. On August 9, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan expressed shock at the "pathetic living conditions" of the plantation workers at the site of the landslide.

(With ANI inputs)