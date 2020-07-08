Bandipora: Ram Madhav Grieves Killing Of BJP Leader Wasim Bari, Two Kin

BJP leader Ram Madhav expressed his shock and grief over the killing of fellow party leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Wednesday. The Kashmir Police, in a tweet, informed that Bari, his brother, and father succumbed to their injuries after "indiscriminate firing".

Shocked and saddened by d killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to d family. pic.twitter.com/Lds8U3x9bW — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) July 8, 2020

#Terrorists fired upon BJP worker Wasim Bari at #Bandipora. During indiscrimnate firing Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got injured and shifted to hospital but unfortunately all the three #succumbed to their injuries. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 8, 2020

Other BJP leaders also mourned the death of the family. On Twitter, BJP's National General Secretary (Org), BL Santosh said the slain men laid down their life in service of the nation.

"Wasim Bari was a staunch nationalist and led the patriotic society from the front. He was the target of anti-Indian forces for some time now. The country has lost a daredevil social activist who fought for the country," Santosh wrote on Twitter.

Bandipora District President of @BJP4JnK Wasim Bari succumbs to gun shots by terrorists outside his shop. His father Bashir & brother Umar Sultan also killed in firing. Huge loss to BJP .Our prayers are with the family of all three who laid down their life in service of nation. — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 8, 2020

He was Wasim Bari who was killed in Bandipora , J&K today along with his brother & father today . Shot dead by terrorists . His crime - HOLDING TIRANGA HIGH . It costs life to be a patriot in some parts of country . Countrymen remember it . pic.twitter.com/Bh4ti5BBvE — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said he was "terribly shaken" by this brutal attack by "desperately disgruntled terrorists looking for soft targets".

Terribly shaken by this brutal attack by desperately disgruntled terrorists looking for soft targets. #Kashmir , district #Bandipora #BJP President Wasim Bari, his father and brother, no more. pic.twitter.com/0Jo1XUXxaB — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 8, 2020

READ | Indian Army Running Free School For Disadvantaged Kids In J&K's Ramban Amid COVID-19

READ | Modi Govt Effectively Facing China's Actions: BJP Leader Ram Madhav

On Wednesday evening, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed, and brother Umar Bari were attacked by unidentified terrorists outside their residence. While the family had a security cover of ten PSOs, none of them were around when the dastardly incident took place. As per reports, their residence is very close to the Bandipora Police Station. Subsequently, the BJP leader and his family succumbed to their injuries. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has confirmed that the ten PSOs have been arrested.

Reacting to the incident, former J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, condemned the "murderous terror attack" and expressed his condolences to Bari's family. "Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated," he wrote on Twitter.

Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries & their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 8, 2020

READ | Pulwama Terror Attack: NIA Makes 7th Arrest In Case; Gets 10 Day Remand For Interrogation

READ | NIA Chargesheets Ex-J&K Cop Davinder Singh & 5 Others For Sheltering Hizbul Terrorist