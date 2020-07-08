Last Updated:

Bandipora: Ram Madhav Grieves Killing Of BJP Leader Wasim Bari, Two Kin

BJP leader Ram Madhav expressed his shock and grief over the killing of fellow party leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

Written By
Shubhayan Bhattacharya
BJP leader Ram Madhav expressed his shock and grief over the killing of fellow party leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Wednesday. The Kashmir Police, in a tweet, informed that Bari, his brother, and father succumbed to their injuries after "indiscriminate firing".

Other BJP leaders also mourned the death of the family. On Twitter, BJP's National General Secretary (Org), BL Santosh said the slain men laid down their life in service of the nation.

"Wasim Bari was a staunch nationalist and led the patriotic society from the front. He was the target of anti-Indian forces for some time now. The country has lost a daredevil social activist who fought for the country," Santosh wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said he was "terribly shaken" by this brutal attack by "desperately disgruntled terrorists looking for soft targets".

On Wednesday evening, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed, and brother Umar Bari were attacked by unidentified terrorists outside their residence. While the family had a security cover of ten PSOs, none of them were around when the dastardly incident took place. As per reports, their residence is very close to the Bandipora Police Station. Subsequently, the BJP leader and his family succumbed to their injuries. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has confirmed that the ten PSOs have been arrested. 

Reacting to the incident, former J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, condemned the "murderous terror attack" and expressed his condolences to Bari's family. "Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated," he wrote on Twitter.

