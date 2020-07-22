Kanpur Encounter: Police Announces Rs 20k Reward On Info Related To Vikas Dubey's Brother

Days after gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter, Lucknow police has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for providing information related to whereabouts of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's brother. Dubey was arrested on July 9 from the Mahakal temple premises in Ujjain and was killed in an encounter on July 10.

This comes after UP government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to reconstitute the panel probing the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the death of eight cops in Kanpur.

According to Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order, Vikas' brother, Deep Prakash Dubey, has been absconding since the Kanpur Encounter case

Supreme Court on Vikas Dubey encounter

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee which is probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. The top court also said it was "appalled" that the gangster got bail despite so many cases against him. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, hearing a batch of pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the encounters of Dubey and his alleged associates, told the Uttar Pradesh government that they have to “uphold rule of law”. “You as a state have to uphold the rule of law. It is your duty to do so,” the top court said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, sought some time to take instruction and get back to the court on the issue.

Dubey's encounter

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were martyred in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3. Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said. Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate encounters.

(With Inputs from ANI)