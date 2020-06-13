Madhya Pradesh: Looting At Ration Distribution Event, Police Register Case

BJP leader and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta organised a ration distribution event for poor in Madhya Pradesh’s in Indore on the occasion of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's birthday on June 12. However, a large number of people indulged in looting during the program on Friday.

People were also seen flouting social distancing norms despite the COVID-19 crisis. The news came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

"As long as we were there, people were disciplined and a proper token system was created for the ration distribution. But later, a couple of men disrupted the orderly distribution. Around 2,000 families were invited to the program," said Sudarshan Gupta told the media.

READ | RJD Workers Flout Social Distancing Norms During A Food Distribution Programme In Patna

READ | Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Seeks Report From Punjab Govt Over 'seed Scam'

Case registered against BJP MLA

The chaos was later brought under control by the authorities. A case has been filed against Gupta under section 188 of IPC at Malharganj Police Station for allegedly organising the program without taking prior permission from the authorities.

"Permission to organise the distribution of ration was not taken, therefore, a violation of section 144 was registered and a case of section 188 was registered," said Sanjay Sharma, station in-charge.

READ | Karnataka: Devotees Flout Social Distancing Norms; Gather In Huge Numbers For Festival

(With inputs from ANI)