RJD Workers Flout Social Distancing Norms During A Food Distribution Programme In Patna

On Thursday, June 11, RJD workers flouted social distancing norms during a food distribution programme in Patna on the occasion of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's 73rd birthday. While party leaders were distributing food, most people were seen without face masks. The RJD is celebrating former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas' with an aim to feed at least 73,000 workers in the state.

Earlier in the day, the ruling JDU put up posters listing 73 properties allegedly acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence. It accused the RJD supremo of indulging in corruption and misappropriation of property. On this occasion, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav visited his father at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences and wrote a letter.

Read: Bihar CM Begins Poll Preparation Digitally; Asks Workers To Highlight Govt's Achievements

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Today, I have come to Ranchi to meet my father. Different forms of feelings are coming to my thoughts on his birthday. The thoughts are a bit distressed as he is struggling alone away from us. Whenever I have a look at the journey of my father's life, it appears wonderful and uncommon. Respected Lalu ji, fought to end all social anomalies of Bihar. Raised the flag of the rights of the poor and regardless of how odd the state of affairs got here, by no means bowed down, by no means compromised his ideas."

He added, "On his birthday, we will feed at least 73,000 poor folks, take away worries from their foreheads and will get Bihar out of this troublesome with inspiration taken from my father."

Read: Tejashwi Hits Back At Nitish: 'Every CM Moved Out During Pandemic But Not One From Bihar'

COVID-19 situation in Bihar

Currently, there are 5,710 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Bihar out of which 3071 patients have been discharged while 33 casualties have been reported. On Wednesday, the Bihar government made changes in the sample collection process of COVID-19 suspect cases and the discharge policy for novel coronavirus patients. Now, all symptomatic patients will be home quarantined and transferred to isolation centres only in the case of a positive report.

Read: AIMIM Issues List Of 32 Seats It'll Contest In Bihar; Owaisi Eyes 'like-minded Parties'

Read: Shatrughan Sinha Opposes EVMs & Bats For Ballot In Bihar Amid Covid; Appeals To PM Modi