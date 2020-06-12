Karnataka: Devotees Flout Social Distancing Norms; Gather In Huge Numbers For Festival

Just as India overtook UK's COVID-19 tally, Karnataka witnessed another worrying incident as hundreds gathered in the state's Haveri district on Friday to celebrate a festival. The congregation witnessed people without masks while social distancing norms were also flouted. Even though Centre has given a nod to reopening of religious places, large gatherings continue to remain prohibited.

In videos shared by ANI, a large gathering of devotees can be witnessed. They also took part in the traditional "wagon race" - an ornate bullock cart procession - said to be an important part of the festival to worship lord Ramalingeshwara. Meanwhile, the district administration has filed a case against the violators. Karnataka has reported over 6,200 cases of Coronavirus so far with 72 deaths. The state has also witnessed 2,977 recoveries.

#WATCH Karnataka: Social distancing norms flouted as people in huge numbers yesterday participated in 'Kara Hunnime' fair at Karjagi village in Haveri, amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/u7UPKRCCR4 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

READ | Sabarimala Temple To Remain Closed For Public; Monthly Pooja & Temple Festival Cancelled

Health Ministry issues SOP

Allowing religious places to reopen amid the fifth phase of lockdown, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Thursday, had issued SOP for the same. The Ministry has advised persons over 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 to stay at home. It added that religious places in containment zones were not allowed to open and must remain shut. Entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only asymptomatic persons must be allowed and entry must be staggered, the SOP further advised. Here is the full SOP issued.

READ | District Level Committees To Be Set Up In Raj To Suggest Measures For Reopening Of Religious Places

READ | Punjab Allows Distribution Of Prasad At Religious Places Despite Centre Prohibiting It