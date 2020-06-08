Murder In Madurai Govt Hospital As 4 Men Barge In With Swords & Sickles; Kill Patient

In a shocking incident, four unidentified men entered state-run Rajaji Hospital in Madurai with weapons early morning on Monday and killed a patient under treatment. A case has been registered and police investigation is underway, said Mathichiyam Police.

According to Republic sources, the murder happened at 6 AM in the emergency ward of the hospital. Sources say that according to police, the man identified as Murugan was killed because of a gang war. The police are monitoring the CCTV footage of the hospital and the killers were carrying weapons like swords and sickles.

Murugan was admitted to the hospital after he met with an accident on Sunday night, sources added.

More details awaited...

