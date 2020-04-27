Maharashtra Cabinet To Remind Guv About Thackeray's Council Nomination As Deadline Nears

While Maharashtra battles with Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, a state cabinet meeting has been called chaired by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday. The cabinet has decided to send a reminder to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on nominating Thackeray to the Maharashtra legislative council as the governor's pick. Koshyari is yet to accept the nomination, as two seats from governor's quota are currently unfilled - after 2 NCP councillors resigned to join BJP.

Maharashtra Cabinet recommends CM Thackeray as Guv's pick to state council amid COVID-19

Maharashtra cabinet nominates Thackeray

Earlier on April 9, Maharashtra cabinet picked Thackeray to be the governor's nominee to the Maharashtra state council. Koshyari had earlier rejected NCP's two nominees stating that election for the two seats will be held in June and there was no emergency prior to that. But with the postponement of MLC polls due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the state, Thackeray is yet to be elected to either legislative body.

Sena slams politics

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana took a jibe at Koshyari and the BJP for playing petty politics amid Coronavirus, by stalling Thackeray's nomination. Thackeray himself warned them on Sunday stating, "I am keeping politics aside. Power comes and goes. Nobody should resort to dirty politics," in his video conference.

Uddhav sworn-in as CM, yet to be elected

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath on November 30. While he was not elected to the Assembly, he was unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader and won the floor test by garnering 169 seats. Thackeray has to be elected to the Council by six months of taking oath as CM- which will end on May 28. If he is not nominated, Thackeray will have to resign as CM.

