Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Proud Of Mumbai Police Over Ejaz Lakdawala's Arrest

In a major achievement, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed his gratitude to Mumbai Police and congratulated them for the arrest.

Addressing a Press Conference in Mantralaya, HM Deshmukh said, “I feel so proud to say that our Police have arrested the known gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna. He was arrested last night. Everyone is well aware of his background. He was working with Dawood’s aide Chhota Rajan and then later started working independently in abroad. I congratulate our Police team on such a big catch and they deserve to be rewarded.”

READ | Once D-Gang Member, Mobster Ejaz Lakdawala Arrested By Mumbai Police In Patna

He further said, “Information was received by Mumbai police regarding Ejaz Lakdawala who has 25 extortion cases, 80 complaints, and 4 MCOCA cases against his name. As HM of Maharashtra, I congratulate our police team.”

'Lakdawala's daughter is in our custody'

Addressing a Press conference, Joint CP Crime Branch Santosh Rastogi says, “Lakdawala's daughter Sonia Lakdawala was in our custody. She gave a lot of information to us. Our sources also told us about his arrival in Patna, he was arrested from Jattanpur police station limits in Bihar. He was arrested at 10:30 pm on Wednesday night in Patna”.

READ | Maha Portfolios: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance, NCP's Anil Deshmukh To Lead Home. Full List Here

He added, “Information received by Mumbai police that Ejaz Lakdawala, 25 extortion case has been registered, whereas 80 complaints and 4 MCOCA case is underway against Lakdawala.”

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was on the run for the last 20 years, has 27 cases registered against him, and now has been remanded to police custody till January 21. The fugitive gangster was wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting.

READ | NCP Leader Anil Deshmukh On Congress-NCP Briefing

Most relevantly on December 27 last year, Sonia Lakdawala daughter of Ezaz Lakdawala was arrested by the anti-extortion cell of Mumbai Police from Mumbai Airport while she was trying to flee India with help of a passport acquired through forged documents. Ezaz Lakdawala is wanted in many extortion cases and there was a lookout notice against his daughter Sonia.

READ | Judge Loya Case To Be Opened Based On "Evidence": Maharashtra Minister