Maharashtra: Unidentified Assailants Loot Temple, Attack Priests In Palghar District

In another shocking incident reported in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two priests were allegedly attacked and a temple at Balivali was looted by three unidentified assailants, police said on Friday, May 29. The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday when three armed men broke into Jagrut Mahadev Mandir and Ashram at Balivali, an official said.

The trio attacked the temple's head priest Sankaranand and his assistant before escaping with valuables worth Rs 6,800, the police said. An FIR has been registered under Section 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the station house officer of Virar police station said. So far, one person has been arrested in the case.

Sadhu murdered in Nanded

The Palghar incident comes just five days after another priest was murdered in Nanded district of Maharashtra. The Nanded incident was reported at around 3.30 am on Sunday, May 24. As per local police, the Sadhu has been identified as Shivacharya Guru and he was killed inside his ashram. The culprits were on the run, of which one was arrested in Telangana later that day.

Attacks over priests have become rampant in Maharashtra since three sadhus were lynched by a mob in Palghar, causing a political storm in the state. The incident raised questions on the law and order situation under Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

