Malegaon Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya Seeks Exemption From Physical Appearances In Court

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya on Monday sought an exemption from daily appearances in the court in the 2008 Malegaon Blasts case, citing ill health and security concerns. This comes after the special NIA court in Mumbai expressed displeasure over the absence of accused persons in court during the last hearing issuing directions for all 7 accused to be present before the court on January 4.

Attending the hearing on Monday, Pragya Thakur stated that she was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment during the previous hearing seeking exemption from daily appearances in court on grounds of her ill health. While listening to her plea, the NIA Court adjourned the matter for January 5 and asked Thakur to be present in court whenever it was directions were issued to her.

"Court had called me. Today I appeared in court. They said that whenever it will be necessary, they will call me, I said that I will be present. Court has given the next date. I appeared on previous dates. On the previous hearing, I was admitted to AIIMS. My treatment is going on, I have many injuries, thanks to Congress. Anyone can accuse anything, but the truth remains the truth," said Sadhvi Pragya.

Malegaon blast case

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon. Out of 400, till now 140 witnesses have been cross-examined by the court. Despite framing charges against the accused in October 2018, the retirement of the previous judge VS Padalkar and the Coronavirus pandemic caused a major setback in the delay of trials.

Charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153(a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC have been labelled against the aforementioned individuals.

(With Agency Inputs)