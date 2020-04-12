Mamata Suggests Meeting With Centre On Infiltration Through Borders Amid Lockdown

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the central government to ensure a strict vigil in border areas so that no one is able to sneak in during the lockdown period. Banerjee also suggested to PM Modi that a meeting be called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

She further claimed that the infiltration was taking place into her state through some of the international borders. During the video conference with PM Modi, Banerjee discussed the strengthening of border patrolling amid the lockdown as many infiltrators are being pushed inside the country using these borders. Banerjee also mentioned that with Amit Shah being present at the conference, she requested Modi to call a meeting.

This statement of Banerjee comes after on Saturday West Bengal declared an extension of the lockdown till April 30, soon after a video-conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with CMs of different states where a broad consensus emerged about expanding the duration of the shutdown amid spurting COVID-19 cases. West Bengal shares borders with Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

WB extends lockdown

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the state till April 30 as the number of cases rise and death toll mounts. In her daily press briefing, Mamata Banerjee said, "We had earlier stated that we will wait for the Centre's decision and won't have a differing opinion. The lockdown will continue till April 30 and further updates will be provided from time to time."

"Six more cases have been reported; There are 95 active patients as on April 11 in the state. We are thinking of allowing bakeries to function but the proper protocol should be followed so that no violation takes place. Schools in the state remain closed till June 10," the CM said.

