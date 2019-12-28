WATCH: Man In Lucknow Breaches Security To Meet Priyanka Vadra, Here's How She Reacted

As Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended anti-Citizenship Amendment Rally on Saturday in Lucknow, a man breached the security to meet her. Even as the man was stopped by Vadra's bodyguard, Vadra stopped them and spoke to the man. The video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, Vadra can be seen speaking to the man and shaking hands with him.

#WATCH Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a party event in Lucknow on Congress foundation day, gets to meet her. pic.twitter.com/v4UtwedMF2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

This comes days after a major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week in November. A vehicle reportedly holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos, reaching till the porch. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

Later, it was revealed that the car which drove into the residence allegedly belonged to Congress workers. Moreover, one of the female occupants was a candidate fielded to contest elections. The occupants were cleared from the main gate itself. Sources stated that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi allegedly knew the occupants and agreed to pose for a photo. The occupants all allegedly belonged to one family and a child was also reportedly present in the party.

