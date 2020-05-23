Manipur CM Makes Quarantine Mandatory For All Returnees, Says Violators Will Be Jailed

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday, May 22 stated that all those people who are returning to the state will have to undergo mandatory quarantine and added that people failing to do so will be arrested under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"This is a very serious issue. Returnees flouting the protocol will be arrested and put in jail," Singh told the media on Friday. He further said that returnees testing negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to be home quarantined.

"However, those facing inconvenience during home quarantine will be accommodated at community quarantine centers. Our primary task is to prevent community spread of the disease," Manipur Chief Minister added.

Read: COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi suggests direct help to people during meeting, slams Centre

He further urged people not to panic over the recent rise in the number of COVID1-9 cases. According to the Chief Minister, the state government is completely prepared to handle the situation. Singh informed that around 200 to 300 samples are being tested every day at laboratories in state-run RIMS and JNIMS hospitals.

Currently, according to the Health Ministry, Manipur has recorded a total of 26 COVID-19 cases, out of which two people have recovered.

Read: Social activist arranges buses for outstation patients in Delhi amid Coronavirus crisis

Dometic flight services to resume

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic flights will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. He had stated that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from Monday onwards.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) then issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all its airports. The Minister also announced that there will be a new fare structure to keep flight travel affordable.

Read: Kerala govt to put domestic flight passengers entering state under 14-days quarantine

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,251,01, including 69,597 active cases. While 3,720 deaths have been reported overall, around 517,83 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated.

Read: Tablighi Jamaat members aided COVID-19 spread in Indore, Bhopal initially: MP CM

(With PTI Inputs)