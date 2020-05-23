COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi Suggests Direct Help To People During Meeting, Slams Centre

As India gradually opens up amid nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, Congress on Friday held a virtual Opposition party meeting inviting all the 18 parties. During the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suggested providing direct help to the poor people by depositing Rs 7,500 in their accounts and providing them with ration. Slamming the Centre, he said that it has not helped the States the way it should have.

According to Gandhi, the lockdown has two goals: Stopping the disease and preventing the spreading of the virus. However, he said that the infection is spreading and lockdown is being opened. The Congress leader questioned the government by asking "Does this mean that the lockdown that was enforced without adequate thought has not lead to the desired results?"

Speaking about the government's economic package, the Congress leader stated that it does not reflect the fact that people do not need loans but need direct help. He stated that it is a question of the country, and not of the parties.

22 parties attend the Opposition meeting

The Opposition meeting discussed various matters including the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the migrant issue, the states’ suspension of labour laws, and so on. Apart from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, the meeting was virtually attended by leaders of 22 parties including former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, CPM's Sitaram Yechury.

Further, it also included DMK's MK Stalin, CPI's D. Raja, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, HAM's JR Manjhi, RSP's NK Premachandran, RLD's Jayant Singh, AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal, IUML's PK Kunhalikutty, TMC's Derek O'Brien and RJD's Manoj K. Jha, NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Along with it, Congress leaders AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended the meeting.

Congress's attack on Centre

Recently, amid the operation of Shramik trains and buses to travel migrants, Congress has locked horns with Centre with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claiming Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has blocked 1,000 buses from Rajasthan to UP, while UP has hit back claiming most of the buses did not have relevant papers. Meanwhile, the party has lashed out at Centre's 5-day 'Atmanirbhar economic package' announcements, stating that most of the Centre's Rs 20 lakh rollout was part of the annual package and had nothing for migrants. The party has also demanded PM Modi stop BJP-ruled states from amending labour these laws as they 'stripped workers of their basic rights'.

(With ANI Inputs)