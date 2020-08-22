'Extremism Wins!': Manjinder Singh Sirsa Slams Pakistan For Oppressing Sikh Minorities

Lashing out at Pakistan, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said that humanity is losing in Pakistan as the country practices extremism. Citing yet another shocking incident, Sirsa said that a woman named Jagjit Kaur has requested the Nankana Sahib DC to sanction passports to her daughter so that they can move to a place they feel secure. Several incidents of forced conversion and abduction of girls have come to light in Pakistan.

Extremism wins! Humanity loses in Pakistan once again



Jagjit Kaur’s family requests DC of #NankanaSahib to hand them back their daughter or sanction their Passports so that they leave Pakistan and shift where they & their daughters feel protected@ImranKhanPTI @ANI @republic pic.twitter.com/eJE6i2H9YV — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 21, 2020

READ | Govt has assured visas to 600 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan: Manjinder Sirsa

In this letter, Jagjit Kaur’s family writes - “The way conversion are going on, Pakistan soon will have no minorities left."@ImranKhanPTI Ji, this is carefully crafted plan of @pid_gov since 1947 to either push minorities out of Pak or to convert them to Islam@ANI @TimesNow https://t.co/KW9hDYamaT pic.twitter.com/zaGkrxLQ9c — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 21, 2020

READ | Motormouth Pakistan min threatens atomic war on India; bombs 'calculated, small, perfect'

Earlier, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa met External Affairs Ministry officials and claimed that he had been assured that 600 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan will be issued visas by India in the coming days. A delegation led by Sirsa met the in charge of Afghanistan and Pakistan desk of the ministry, JP Singh, a DSGMC statement said. Sirsa told reporters that he took up the issue of bringing to India the remaining Hindu and Sikh families from Afghanistan and the ministry assured him that 600 people whose list is ready will be given visas within a week.

READ | Saudi Arabia halts 3-year aid plan to Pakistan in just 1 year; 'not keen' to renew

READ | Pakistani man who killed American inside court room says lawyer gave him gun