Motormouth Pakistan Min threatens Atomic War On India; Bombs 'calculated, Small, Perfect'

In a shocking statement, Pakistan Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid has threatened India with nuclear war once again. In an interview to a Pakistani channel, Sheikh Rashid is seen saying that there will only be an atomic war with India and that his country has 'calculated, small, perfect' atomic bombs which can hit targets as far as in Assam. He has also said that Pakistan will target India in a way that 'no harm is done to the Muslim population.'

Rashid had earlier said: "I got this idea from a movie. We only have atomic bomb. But we must have smart bombs and smart war. Our thinking is targeted. Only those who want to destroy us will be killed by those smart bombs. We have smart atomic bomb that will target only those areas where there are armaments." Here is the video:

पाकिस्तान के इस मंत्री को कुछ दिनों पहले करेंट लगा था ...तब से इस का हाल ख़राब है ..ज़रा सुनिए ये क्या कह रहा है ..

Smart Atomic Bomb ..targeted Bomb ..और जनाब को ये सारी ideas कोई फ़िल्म देख के मिली है ...How Smart!! pic.twitter.com/M7KTfgSKNu — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 3, 2019

Rashid is known for his ludicrous speeches. He is the one literally got an electric shock from the mic once as soon as he began criticising India's PM Modi. This happened last year when Pakistan desperately attempted to intervene in abrogation of Article 370 by India.

Sheikh Rasheed k mic mein Modi ne current bhej diya: pic.twitter.com/LsTobPov1q — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 30, 2019

