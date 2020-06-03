Last Updated:

Pak Terrorist Masood Azhar's Nephew Ismail Who Fabricated 2019 Pulwama Attack IED Killed

Terrorist Ismail, aka. Fauji Bhai, who is the nephew of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar has been neutralised in an encounter in J&K's Pulwama

In a massive victory for the Indian security forces, terrorist Ismail, aka. Fauji Bhai, who is the nephew of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar has been neutralised in an encounter in J&K's Pulwama.

Ismail is believed to be the Pakistan terrorist who fabricated the IED (Improvised Explosive Devise) that was used in the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF Jawans were martyred - the worst-ever terror attack against India's armed forces.

Furthermore, Ismail is also believed to have been the one who fabricated the IED that was seized in a white Hyundai Santro car, once again in Pulwama, last week, as another similar car-bomb-based fidayeen attack was foiled, as per J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

The J&K Police and Indian Armed forces are likely to hold a press briefing on Wednesday to detail the crushing of Jaish terror in the valley.

