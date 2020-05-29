Masood Azhar’s Nephew Fabricated IED To Repeat Pulwama 2019 Attack

In a major success for the security forces, the National Investigation Agency along with Jammu and Kashmir police has identified the main fabricator of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was being used by terrorists in the Santro car to target the security forces. However, due to intelligence inputs, the security forces have managed to foil the bid by terrorists to repeat the deadly 2019 Pulwama attack.

Sources told Republic Media Network that the terrorist who fabricated the improvised explosive device, which was to be used to target the security forces convoy, was made by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Ismail alias Fouji Bhai. Ismail is nephew of Jaish e Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and has been taking directions from his uncle in Pakistan to destabilise the peace process in Kashmir Valley.

“The terror attack which was planned was the handiwork of Jaish and the main fabricator of the IED has been identified as Ismail from Bhawalpur area of Pakistan. He is the nephew of Masood Azhar who is heading terror outfit JeM from Pakistan. In the 2019 Pulwama attack which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 40 CRPF jawan’s Ismail is absconder and was behind the fabrication of IED,” an official privy to the development told Republic Media Network.

Hizbul operative

Earlier, Police has identified the owner of the Santro Car used for IED and turns out to be an active terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen from Shopian district.

“The Santro car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Sharatpora Shopian and is active since last year,” the official said.

Based on the intelligence and local inputs, the Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested the brother of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Hidayatullah Malik, Sameer from his residence in Shopian and the questioning is being carried out. A five-member team of national investigation agency has also reached the incident spot in Pulwama and are carrying out an investigation along with the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Forces on Wednesday foiled a terror bid which was like the Lethopra attack which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 last year.

