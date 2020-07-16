Mayawati Slams BJP After MP Farmer Couple Attempts Suicide After Horrific Police Thrashing

Entering the fray in the shocking incident of Police atrocity in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, BSP chief Mayawati has asked what is the difference between BJP and Congress 'if atrocities on Dalits' continue under both governments. She said that strict action must be taken. Meanwhile, former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed that the Guna SP and Collector had been removed from their posts, and a detailed inquiry had been launched into the matter.

1. मध्यप्रदेश के गुना पुलिस व प्रशासन द्वारा अतिक्रमण के नाम पर दलित परिवार को कर्ज लेकर तैयार की गई फसल को जेसीबी मशीन से बबार्द करके उस दम्पत्ति को आत्महत्या का प्रयास करने को मजबूर कर देना अति-क्रूर व अति-शर्मनाक। इस घटना की देशव्यापी निन्दा स्वाभाविक। सरकार सख्त कार्रवाई करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 16, 2020

Mayawati's remark came on the Dalit farmer couple who attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming pesticide in front of police officers MP Police allegedly tried to destroy their crops. Reports stated that Police were trying to evict the couple from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by them. Visuals shared across social media appear to show the couple's children present at the scene and Police beating the Dalit man.

MP govt transfers Guna collector & Police Superintendent

Taking cognizance of the matter, CM Shivraj Chouhan has ordered the transfer of Guna's district collector and Police superintendent immediately, as per sources. Moreover, a high-level investigation has been initiated into the incident, reiterating that such kind of brutality will not be tolerated, report sources. Police have already registered an FIR against the farmer couple who attempted suicide, as per reports. Both husband and wife have been admitted to a government hospital, with the wife reportedly critical.

Madhya Pradesh govt offers land ownership

This incident occurs 1.5 months after the state govt launched a 'Swamitva scheme' under which survey of the entire rural population will be done to accord land rights to them. Chouhan said that the rights record will be prepared and rural people will be given ownership rights over their plots accordingly. Currently, Madhya Pradesh is under the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) making it illegal to protest in workplaces for a period of six months.

