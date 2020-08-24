'Military Option Available If Talks & Diplomacy Fail With China,' Says CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Amid the ongoing diplomatic-level talks with China, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday stated that military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh was available but would be exercised if talks between the two countries failed to come to fruition. "The military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh is on but it will be exercised only if talks at the military and the diplomatic level fail," said General Bipin Rawat.

General Bipin Rawat's statement comes a day after India on Sunday rejected China's suggestion of "equidistant disengagement" from the Finger area in Ladakh. As per news agency ANI, the Indian military commanders have told field commanders to be prepared for the long haul and action on the LAC at any time.

India rejects China's 'equidistant Disengagement' idea

The 'Fingers' refer to the peaks which extend upto banks of the Pangong Tso Lake - India claims patrolling rights from 'Finger 1' to 'Finger 8' while China claims from 'Finger 8' to 'Finger 4', as per reports. This also comes weeks after China pulled back the People's Liberation Army from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, following the agreement between both countries for furthering de-escalation, and disengagement of troops.

The Chief of Defence Staff also added to his massive statement by saying that Defence minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were constantly reviewing options pertaining to national security and for restoring status-quo in Ladakh.

WMCC holds 18th meeting

Last week, the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held its 18th meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs revealed that the Indian and Chinese delegation had an in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in the border areas. Reaffirming the agreements reached between the respective Foreign Ministers and Special Representatives, both countries agreed to continue working towards complete disengagement of troops.

