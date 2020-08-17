Minor Girl Kidnapped And Raped In UP's Gorakhpur, 2 Arrested In Connection With Case

Another shocking incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur where a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men who burnt her body with cigarette butts. According to the Gorakhpur police, a family in Gola block of the district approached the authorities on August 15, filing a complaint against two people who lived close to their village stating that the men had allegedly abducted their 17-year-old daughter.

"In the Gola area, in the afternoon of August 15, a family informed police that on the night of August 14 two people who live close to their village took their 17-year-old daughter on a motorcycle. They found her the next day," said Sunil Gupta, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

An FIR has been filed by the police and two people have been arrested in connection with a case. "Within 24 hours we have arrested both the named accused, and we will make sure that strict punishment will be given to them," he added.

Read: Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Lash Out At UP Govt, Raise Questions On Security Of Women

Read: Union IT Min Slams Rahul Gandhi Over FB-BJP Remark; Cites 'Cong-Cambridge Analytica' Link

Lakhimpur-Kheri rape case

Yesterday, an incident had come to light from Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. Uttar Pradesh cops said they have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the two men accused in the case. Her body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. The incident took place on Friday, around 130 km from Lucknow, in a village close to the Nepal border.

The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code. Action against both will be taken under the National Security Act as well.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the UP government over the gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district saying that there was a complete 'lack of fear' in the minds of the perpetrators in the state. “Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Gorakhpur. Such repeated incidents have proven that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in providing security to women,” said the Congress leader.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read: Call Data Records Of Patients Helping Uttar Pradesh Trace COVID-19 Contacts

Read: Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old Gang-raped & Murdered, Police To Invoke NSA Against Accused