MNS 'Mahamorcha' Commences In Mumbai To Drive Out 'illegal Infiltrators'

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Sunday commenced its 'Mahamorcha' from Hindu Gymkhana along Marine Drive to the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Raj Thackeray-led party has organised the march demanding eviction of illegal (Muslim) immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh staying in India. Thousands of MNS activists are expected to participate in the 'Mahamorcha'. Thackeray is scheduled to address the gathering at the Maidan.

A large number of police personnel will be deployed along the route of the march. As many as 600 police personnel, riot control teams, bomb squads, and CCTVs will ensure the safety of both the protestors and Mumbaikars during the mega MNS demonstration.

"Apart from local police, personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (DRPF), Riot Control Police, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), and additional 600 policemen will be deployed on the morcha route," the Mumbai Police spokesperson said.

'Illegal infiltrators'

The MNS chief, Raj Thackeray on January 23 had said that the party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive "illegal infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India.

During 'Maha Adhiveshan' (mega meeting) at the NESCO Ground in Mumbai addressing the public Thackeray, said, "We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally? I will meet the state Home Minister or Chief Minister over some issues. Muslim clerics in India go to other countries, nobody knows what do they do, even the police can't go there."

Raj Thackeray-led MNS launched its new party flag, ahead of its day-long Maha adhiveshan (mega meeting). The new saffron-coloured flag of the party also features Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's, Raj Mudra. Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has also been inducted into the party.

As per the reports, there has been speculation that the BJP will support Raj Thackeray in rebranding his party after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra.

Posters outside Matoshree

On Friday, MNS had put up posters right outside Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshree residence challenging him to fulfil his commitment that he made in a recent interview. The posters contain the following message- ‘Honourable Chief Minister, if your stance is that Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators must be thrown out of the country, then first clear the neighbourhoods in your Bandra backyard that are brimming with infiltrators.’

