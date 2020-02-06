MNS Accords 'Hero Of Hindus' Title To Raj Thackeray, Prints T-shirts Before Feb 9 Rally

After addressing him as ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) a few days ago, MNS workers have now coined the title ‘Hindu Jan Nayak’ (Hero of Hindus) for party chief Raj Thackeray. In a picture accessed by Republic TV, the new T-shirt to be worn by MNS workers contains a reference to this title. Moreover, the T-shirt has slogans such as ‘The question is of national security, the clarion call of Hero of Hindus’ and ‘Throw out infiltrators, the issue is of national security’, drawing attention to Raj Thackeray’s February 9 rally. As per sources, the workers of MNS are likely to participate in the rally wearing this T-shirt.

MNS posters create buzz

After the culmination of the party' statewide convention on January 23, the MNS put up several different posters that showcase a pro-Hindutva and pro-NRC agenda. For instance, MNS workers put up a poster in Thane proclaiming their chief Raj Thackeray as the ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) on January 26. For many decades, this title has been used only for the Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Subsequently, Raj Thackeray disapproved of his party members addressing him by this title. Thereafter, a poster emerged on which the pledge has been altered to read- 'Infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters'. This was followed by posters warning Bangladeshi and Pakistani illegal migrants of MNS-style action post-February 9 if they did not return to their respective countries.

'My Hindu brothers and sisters'

During the convention, Thackeray announced a protest rally demanding the ouster of Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims on February 9. Commencing his speech with “My Hindu brothers and sisters”, he made his party's pro-Hindutva stance clear. Thereafter, he explained that the newly adopted saffron flag was his original choice at the time of forming the MNS. He also clarified that both the linguistic and the religious cause was equally dear to him.

