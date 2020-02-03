Raj Thackeray's MNS Tweaks Indian Pledge In Poster: 'Infiltrators Not My Brother-sister'

Announcing its pro-NRC rally, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) on Monday, put up posters declaring 'India is not for Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators'. The rally which is set to be held on Sunday - February 9, is to assumably support to the 'Nationwide NRC' as it quotes the Indian pledge declaring 'infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters'. Thackeray who gained fame for his party's 'Marathi manoos' stance, has now taken a larger national stance against migration.

MNS anti-infiltrators rally poster

Photo: MNS

Raj Thackeray on CAA

At his Maha Adhiveshan rally on January 23, Raj Thackeray accepted that there could be a debate on CAA. This was a clear shift from his previous stance prior to the state polls in October - where he vocally opposed the CAA. Shiv Sena too taunted Raj's change in stance from 'Marathi manoos' to 'Hindutva' pointing out that he now backed the Act when he had just opposed the act a month ago. Refraining to support the CAA, MNS has now decided to focus on the 'remove infiltrators' pitch but has not vocally come out in support to a nationwide NRC.

MNS dons 'Hindutva' badge

Flaunting his newfound Hindutva, Raj Thackeray had addressed his Maha Adheveshan rally on Jan 23, "My dear Hindu brothers and sisters," from his previous address' which usually began with--"My Marathi brothers and sisters". Moreover, the MNS chief has also two flags for the party - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raj Mudra, which he has instructed is not to be used for elections and his older but saffronised flag. Raj also met with Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, fuelling rumours of an alliance, Thackeray has also launched posters painted in saffron with lines that read 'Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’.

