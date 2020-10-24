Mob Barges Into PDP's Office To Hoist National Flag After Mufti Refuses To Hoist Tricolour

After PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti announced that she won't hoist the Indian flag till the Jammu-Kashmir state flag returns, a few men barged into PDP's Jammu office and forcibly 'hoisted' the national flag. The men also got into a heated argument with PDP leaders - Firdous Tak and Parvez Waffa Khan. Tak claimed that the mob threatened to burn the office to the ground, when they return the next day.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 78 lakhs; ex-Maha CM Fadnavis tests COVID+ve

Tak: 'Mob threatened to burn office'

Tak alleged that the mob were clearly 'right-wingers as they were wearing saffron'. He added that they tried to reach out to the administration, but nobody responded. Earlier in the day, J&K National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was elected president of the People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and Mufti was elected Vice-president. Moreover, PAGD will hold a convention on November 17 and the symbol of the alliance will be the Flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu-Kashmir, which used to be raised at the civil secretariat in Srinagar.

They also threatened that they will be coming tomorrow and bring this office down to the ground. We tried to reach out to the administration, I personally tried to contact a senior Police officer but nobody responded: PDP leader Firdous Tak https://t.co/YUMSbHb4Ke — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti refuses to raise Indian tricolour till 'J&K flag is brought back'

Mufti: 'Won't raise tricolour'

On Friday, addressing the first press conference since her release from detention, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she would raise the Indian tricolour only when the Jammu-Kashmir state flag 'comes back'. Asserting that the state flag forged the relation of the Union territory with India, Mufti said that she would strive to get back Article 370. Mufti was released in October, almost 14 months after she was detained by J&K administration.

"My flag is this (points to the flag of J&K kept on the table in front of her). When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag. Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," said Mufti.

Reacting to Mufti's refusal to raise the tricolour, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Mehbooba Mufti claims to be a mainstream politician but she has reservations in carrying the tricolour. We've maintained for the last several years that Kashmir's so-called politicians sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists". Congress too has distanced itself from Mufti's comments.

Gupkar Alliance elects Farooq Abdullah as Prez & Mufti as VP; to use J&K flag as symbol

Mehbooba Mufti disrespecting Indian flag; Article 370 won't be restored: Prasad