'More Than 40,955 Fraudulent Aadhaar Numbers Cancelled Up To August 31': Sanjay Dhotre

A total of 40,955 fraudulent Aadhaar numbers have been cancelled up to August 31 this year, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Dhotre said that such fraudulent Aadhaar numbers are cancelled under specific provisions of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.

"A total of 40,955 fraudulent Aadhaar numbers have been cancelled up to 31.08.2020," Dhotre said.

Replying to another question, Dhotre said that over 38.16 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. "Deactivation of Aadhaar number, under regulation 28 of the Aadhaar(Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, takes place on account of inter alia bad data requiring an update," Dhotre said.

The number of ''Live Aadhaar'' stands at 121.86 crore'. The concept of 'Live Aadhaar" was introduced to check the number of Aadhaar cardholders who are alive. As on August-end, a total of 126.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated against the projected population (2020) of about 137.05 crores, informed Dhotre.

FCRA Bill 2020 mandates Aadhaar registration

After a heated debate, the Lok Sabha on September 21 passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 (FCRA). The Bill which was introduced by Finance Minister (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Sunday, amends the Act regulating the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution by individuals, associations, and companies. The Act was previously amended by the UPA government in 2010 - tightening regulations regarding donations or transfer of any currency, security or article. This bill has mandated Aadhaar registering. According to this bill, any person seeking prior permission, registration or renewal of registration must provide the Aadhaar number of all its office bearers, directors or key functionaries, as an identification document. In the case of a foreigner, they must provide a copy of the passport or the Overseas Citizen of India card for identification.

