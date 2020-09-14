Kerala SSLC Certificate 2020: How To Download SSLC Certificate 2020 Through DigiLocker

Kerala SSLC certificate 2020 has now been made available on the DigiLocker. Kerala Pareekshabhavan under the general education department made the DigiLocker SSLC certificate 2020 available for the students. Those candidates who have qualified in the Kerala SSLC 2020 result can now go to the official website of the DigiLocker and access their Kerala SSLC certificate 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the Kerala SSLC certificate 2020 being made available on DigiLocker and how to download it.

Kerala SSLC certificate 2020

The Kerala SSLC certificate 2020 accessed from DigiLocker can be used as a valid document for future use. The qualified Kerala SSLC 2020 result candidates can now visit the official website of the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in and obtain their Kerala SSLC certificate 2020. To get the DigiLocker SSLC certificate 2020, a candidate needs to login using their registered mobile number and Aadhaar details. Here is how to download Kerala SSLC certificate 2020 through DigiLocker.

How to download Kerala Digilocker SSLC certificate

Visit the official website of the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

On the homepage, search for the education section and click on view all.

From the list of different boards, search for the “Kerala State Board of Public Examinations”. Click on it and you will be redirected to a new page.

On the page, click on “Class X School Leaving Certificate”.

Enter your required credentials like mobile number and Aadhaar details. Cross-check once and click on login to access your Kerala SSLC certificate 2020.

After logging in using the correct details, your Kerala SSLC certificate 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the DigiLocker SSLC certificate 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

Kerala SSLC 2020

Kerala state education department announced the Kerala SSLC 2020 results on June 30, 2020. The result was declared online on the official website of the Kerala state education department like keralapareeksahabhavan.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in. The passing percentage this year was recorded at 98.82%. The examination is usually conducted in the month of March. However, this year due to the pandemic situation in India, the examinations were conducted in May. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Kerala education board to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Kerala SSLC 2020.

