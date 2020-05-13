MP: Crowd Gathers At Banda To Welcome Jain Monk Pramansagar, Violates Lockdown Norms

Amid the Coronavirus crisis across the country, a huge crowd gathered in Banda, Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday to welcome Jain monk Pramansagar. As per the images by the news agency, ANI, a large number of people can be seen standing next to each other to welcome the monk, violating the social distancing norms that have been imposed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to ASP Sagar Praveen Bhuria, directions have been given to investigate and take action against organisers if social distancing norms and section-144 were violated.

Madhya Pradesh: A crowd gathered to welcome Jain monk Pramansagar in Banda, Sagar district yesterday. Praveen Bhuria, ASP Sagar says, "Directions given to investigate & take action against organizers if social distancing norms & section-144 were violated". pic.twitter.com/eWNgk4qf4o — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

About Pramansagar monk

Pramansagar monk is a Digambar monk who had taken the initiative in Dharmbachao Andolan to oppose the High Court's decision to ban Sallekhana (a religious practice) by chanting one crore hymns. He had reportedly called for a massive gathering of 1 crore community members to celebrate the Apex Court's order putting a stay on the ban on Sallekhana.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, currently, there a total of 3,986 cases of Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. While 225 deaths have been reported, 1,860 people have been recovered. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 74,281, including 47,480 active cases. While 2,415 deaths have been reported overall, around 24,386 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 244,27 and 8,903 cases respectively.

