Mumbai CP Tries To close Bihar Police's Probe; Denies Any Political Link In Sushant Case

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday issued a selective news briefing and said that there is no political angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a press briefing, the top cop said that Mumbai Police is conducting the probe in a "professional manner". He also dismissed speculation regarding a party allegedly being held at the deceased actor's house a day prior to him allegedly hanging himself at his Bandra residence. The attempt to clarify in such a fashion comes at a time that the Mumbai police has been facing unprecedented criticism over its handling of the case, which the Bihar police has investigated with far more alacrity in a fraction of the time.

'Transfer Bihar FIR to Mumbai'

The Commissioner also demanded that the FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna for abetment to suicide naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, the ex-girlfriend of the Patna-born actor, and her family members as accused be transferred to Mumbai. Even the DCP PRO wasn’t informed about the conference, sources said.

On Sunday, Param Bir Singh met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and apprised him about the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. PTI quoting Home department sources said Singh first met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and then the two went to the CM.

'Bihar Police is carrying out its duty'

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey will speak to the Maharashtra Police as regards the quarantining of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai.

"Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar told reporters.

