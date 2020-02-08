Mumbai Police Files FIR Against 300 Anti-CAA Protestors To Avoid Mishap At MNS Rally

Ahead of Raj Thackeray's pro-NRC rally on Sunday, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR on all 300 protestors who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Nagpada for the past two weeks. Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok said that the steps were taken as a precaution to avoid mishaps at the MNS rally. The rally is set to be held from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan on Sunday noon.

Case against 300 protestors

Earlier on Friday evening, Mumbai police had filed a case against the protestors at the Nagpada police station based on the complaint by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assistant commissioner. BMC has stated that the civic body was not able to carry out construction work on the Morland Road as the protesters had set up a stage and put chairs on the road, obstructing traffic movement in the area. The police registered a case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as section 313, 314 of the BMC Act.

Anti-CAA, NRC protests

Hundreds of women have participated in the protest on Morland Road at Nagpada since Republic Day against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protest is similar to the one held at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. A large number of people, activists, celebrities from other parts of the city and various fields were also coming in support of the protests, following which all the activities on the roads were on halt for the past two weeks. Two days ago, a photojournalist, who was trying to enter the area for photographs, was thrashed by the police.

MNS announces pro-NRC rally

MNS recently put posters declaring 'India is not for Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators'. The rally which is set to be held on Sunday - February 9, is to assumably support to the 'Nationwide NRC' as it quotes the Indian pledge declaring 'infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters'. Thackeray who gained fame for his party's 'Marathi manoos' stance, has now taken a larger national stance against migration. At his Maha Adhiveshan rally on January 23, Raj Thackeray accepted that there could be a debate on CAA but choosing to focus on the 'remove infiltrators' pitch but has not vocally come out in support to a nationwide NRC.

