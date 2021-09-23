Mundra Port Drug Bust: ED Registers Money Laundering Case After DRI Arrests 8 Suspects

In a big development on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case in the Mundra port drug bust under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This pertains to the seizure of 2988.21 kg of heroin by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from two containers at Gujarat's Mundra port on around September 13. The consignment containing the drug worth Rs.21,000 crore in the global market is said to be of Afghanistan origin and was shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to the Mundra Port.

Reportedly, the heroin was concealed in the consignment of semi-processed talc stones imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Sources told PTI that the ED had earlier sought details from DRI on the seizure. The central agency is likely to investigate the people or syndicate behind this heroin smuggling, identify proceeds of crime, and may also attach assets of the accused if necessary.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) to launch a money-laundering investigation into the recent seizure of nearly 3,000 kgs of heroin from two containers at Mundra port in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/NuIwCghe7C — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

DRI arrests 8 persons as part of probe

So far, a total of 8 persons including 4 Afghans, one Uzbek national and three Indians including the holder of the Importer- Exporter Code have been arrested by the DRI. On Wednesday, a press release stated, "Immediate follow-up operations were carried out in New Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham, and Vijaywada. This led to recovery of 16.1 kilograms of heroin from a godown in Delhi, 10.2 kilograms of powder suspected to be cocaine and 11 kilograms of substance suspected to be heroin from a residential place in Noida".

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera described the drug seizure as a serious incident for India. He remarked, "It is a conspiracy to throw our youth into drug addiction. The money made through the sales of these drugs in India is used to fuel terrorism against our nation. This issue is serious and raises a lot of questions".

Meanwhile, the Adani Group which operates the Mundra port lashed out against the "malicious" campaign over the single-largest heroin haul in India. It affirmed, "The law empowers the Government of India's competent authorities such as the Customs and the DRI to open, examine and seize unlawful cargo. No port operator across the country can examine a container. Their role is limited to running a port. We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated, malicious and false propaganda being run on social media against the Adani Group".