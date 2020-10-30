Munger Violence: Situation Back To Normal, Additional Force Deployed, Says Bihar Police

Munger's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manu Maharaj said on Friday that the situation is back to normal in the city and additional force has been deployed for continuous monitoring.

"Situation is normal now, force is deployed and we are monitoring the situation continuously. We will find those who caused arson and action will be taken against them," the DIG said.

The inspector refused to comment on the death of a person in the Munger incident saying that the matter is under investigation.

On Thursday, unidentified persons caused arson at the office of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bihar's Munger, allegedly setting several vehicles on fire and damaging their property on Thursday.

The mob was protesting against a person's death during a firing incident on October 26, when a group of people had gathered for the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol. The arsonists demanded action against Munger SP and SDO.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered the immediate removal of the SP and District Magistrate of Munger over violence in the district of poll-bound Bihar. Asangba Chuba AO, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh has ordered an inquiry into the incident that has to be completed with seven days.

Munger incident

One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone-pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion in Munger, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. The police said the incident happened late Monday night at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk under the Kotwali police station limits of the city. While people alleged the young man, who was in his early 20s, died in police firing, the administration said he was hit by a bullet fired by somebody from among the crowd. Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh is facing fierce criticism as the incident took place on the eve of the election.

Opposition targets the Government

Tejashwi Yadav criticised the state government for the incident and compared Deputy CM Sushil Modi with General Dyer. "Nitish Kumar government is shooting children without any reason for attending idol immersion in Munger. We condemn firing by police in Munger. This double-engine government definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Deputy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," he said.

Meanwhile, LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted, "A 302 (murder) case should be registered against the Munger Police. Firing on devotees shows Nitish's is a Talibani regime. The local SP should be suspended immediately and an FIR registered against her under section 302 (murder)."

He also demanded Rs 50 lakh ex gratia and a government job for the kin of the deceased. Comparing Nitish Kumar to General Dyer, Paswan said, "Who is responsible for the firing & lathicharge incident in Munger? Chief Minister is now playing the role of General Dyer who ordered the Jallianwalah massacre. I am sure CM is responsible for the incident, an investigation should be done."

