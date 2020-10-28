Congress' Abhishek Singhvi Slams Bihar Govt Over Munger Incident; Terms It 'despicable'

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday, October 28, slammed the Bihar government over the Munger incident. Singhvi claimed that the killing of the 18-year-old boy in Munger during the Durga Puja immersion procession is the most 'despicable act' by the sitting government. He further alleged that the incident is a conspiracy to divide on communal lines adding that Congress will raise its voice against the shocking incident.

"I do not rule out a conspiracy to divide on communal lines. What would be the reason to brutally attack the worshippers of maa durga?. It is allowing them to use this for political gains. It is the most despicable act by a sitting govt. We will raise voice against it" Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

About the Munger incident

One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone-pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion in Munger, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. The police said the incident happened late Monday night at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk under the Kotwali police station limits of the city. While people alleged the young man, who was in his early 20s, died in police firing, the administration said he was hit by a bullet fired by somebody from among the crowd. Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh is facing fierce criticism as the incident took place on the eve of the election.

Meanwhile, Mahgathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that there is more than one person who died. Tejashwi Yadav criticised the state government for the incident and compared Deputy CM Sushil Modi with General Dyer. "Nitish Kumar government is shooting children without any reason for attending idol immersion in Munger. We condemn firing by police in Munger. This double-engine government definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Deputy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," he said.

Singhvi reacts to new Land law in J&K

Congress leader also reacted to the new land law in J&K. Singhvi said "This is wrong as Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution clarifies this. The new law lacks minimal safeguards for land protection seen in other states. Agricultural land is supposedly exempted but not safe. This is a government of political obstinacy".

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020 repealing or substituting 26 laws of the erstwhile state. By omitting 'permanent resident of the state' from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, the restriction on the purchase of land by people from outside J&K has been done away with.

